Finolex Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,189.81 crore, up 23.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,189.81 crore in June 2022 up 23.2% from Rs. 965.72 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 99.22 crore in June 2022 down 31.82% from Rs. 145.52 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 150.98 crore in June 2022 down 32.86% from Rs. 224.86 crore in June 2021.

Finolex Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.60 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.35 in June 2021.

Finolex Ind shares closed at 140.05 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.45% returns over the last 6 months and -21.12% over the last 12 months.