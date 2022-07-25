 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Finolex Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,189.81 crore, up 23.2% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Finolex Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,189.81 crore in June 2022 up 23.2% from Rs. 965.72 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 99.22 crore in June 2022 down 31.82% from Rs. 145.52 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 150.98 crore in June 2022 down 32.86% from Rs. 224.86 crore in June 2021.

Finolex Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.60 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.35 in June 2021.

Finolex Ind shares closed at 140.05 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.45% returns over the last 6 months and -21.12% over the last 12 months.

Finolex Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,189.81 1,594.57 965.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,189.81 1,594.57 965.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 857.05 913.51 571.76
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.42 4.27 2.64
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -61.61 190.48 4.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 51.06 58.26 45.45
Depreciation 21.34 21.55 20.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 212.98 163.39 131.88
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 104.57 243.11 189.44
Other Income 25.07 24.76 15.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 129.64 267.87 204.80
Interest 11.33 8.06 4.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 118.31 259.81 200.04
Exceptional Items -- 376.06 --
P/L Before Tax 118.31 635.87 200.04
Tax 17.70 142.93 52.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 100.61 492.94 147.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 100.61 492.94 147.12
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.39 2.18 -1.60
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 99.22 495.12 145.52
Equity Share Capital 124.10 124.10 124.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.60 7.98 2.35
Diluted EPS 1.60 7.98 2.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.60 7.98 2.35
Diluted EPS 1.60 7.98 2.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Jul 25, 2022
