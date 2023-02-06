FGP Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 15% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 52.38% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 60% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.