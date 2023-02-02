Fervent Synergi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.27 crore, up 1371.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.27 crore in December 2022 up 1371.55% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 598.17% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 up 733.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.