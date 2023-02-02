 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fervent Synergi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.27 crore, up 1371.55% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fervent Synergies are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.27 crore in December 2022 up 1371.55% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 598.17% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 up 733.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

Fervent Synergies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.27 0.23 0.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.27 0.23 0.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.43 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.51 -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.11 0.10 0.10
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.05 0.06 0.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.18 0.06 -0.04
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.18 0.06 -0.04
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.18 0.06 -0.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.18 0.06 -0.04
Tax 0.05 0.02 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.14 0.05 -0.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.14 0.05 -0.03
Equity Share Capital 30.00 30.00 30.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.05 0.02 -0.01
Diluted EPS 0.05 0.02 -0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.05 0.02 -0.01
Diluted EPS 0.05 0.02 -0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited