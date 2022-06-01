 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ExplicitFinance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore, up 71.03% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 03:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Explicit Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore in March 2022 up 71.03% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022 down 240.1% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022 down 243.75% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021.

ExplicitFinance shares closed at 3.37 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.97% returns over the last 6 months and 41.60% over the last 12 months.

Explicit Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.93 3.69 1.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.93 3.69 1.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.05 2.64 1.39
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.40 0.62 0.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.04 0.12
Depreciation -- 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.59 0.09 0.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.34 0.32 -0.35
Other Income 0.24 0.00 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.10 0.32 -0.32
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.10 0.32 -0.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.10 0.32 -0.32
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.10 0.32 -0.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.10 0.32 -0.32
Equity Share Capital 9.27 9.27 9.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.19 0.34 -0.09
Diluted EPS -1.19 0.34 -0.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.19 0.34 -0.09
Diluted EPS -1.19 0.34 -0.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Jun 1, 2022
