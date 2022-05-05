 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Exide Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,522.53 crore, down 22.8% Y-o-Y

May 05, 2022 / 05:42 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Exide Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,522.53 crore in March 2022 down 22.8% from Rs. 4,562.86 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,959.24 crore in March 2022 up 1130.07% from Rs. 321.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 350.53 crore in March 2022 down 37.49% from Rs. 560.73 crore in March 2021.

Exide Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 46.58 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.79 in March 2021.

Exide Ind shares closed at 152.30 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.32% returns over the last 6 months and -16.07% over the last 12 months.

Exide Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,522.53 3,311.71 4,562.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,522.53 3,311.71 4,562.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,275.34 2,461.18 2,281.39
Purchase of Traded Goods 25.97 16.23 4.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 183.12 -244.98 -351.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 220.18 234.56 289.19
Depreciation 116.10 110.70 110.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 486.30 464.55 1,791.14
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 215.52 269.47 437.22
Other Income 18.91 16.57 12.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 234.43 286.04 449.85
Interest 21.24 14.80 31.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 213.19 271.24 418.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 213.19 271.24 418.00
Tax 73.03 72.10 97.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 140.16 199.14 320.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 3,812.33 -20.27 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3,952.49 178.87 320.01
Minority Interest 6.41 0.36 1.70
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.34 -0.91 0.16
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3,959.24 178.32 321.87
Equity Share Capital 85.00 85.00 85.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 46.58 2.10 3.79
Diluted EPS 46.58 2.10 3.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 46.58 2.10 3.79
Diluted EPS 46.58 2.10 3.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
May 5, 2022
