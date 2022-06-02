 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Everlon Synth Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, down 97.48% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Everlon Synthetics are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in March 2022 down 97.48% from Rs. 12.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022 down 161.96% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 down 106.9% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2021.

Everlon Synth shares closed at 36.90 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -49.42% returns over the last 6 months and 201.72% over the last 12 months.

Everlon Synthetics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.31 10.70 12.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.31 10.70 12.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.30 7.63 11.01
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 2.25 -0.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.75 0.31
Depreciation 0.02 0.07 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.08 0.65 0.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.14 -0.65 0.74
Other Income 0.05 0.03 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.08 -0.62 0.81
Interest -- 0.02 0.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.08 -0.65 0.72
Exceptional Items 0.10 1.93 -0.15
P/L Before Tax 0.02 1.29 0.56
Tax 0.33 -- 0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.32 1.29 0.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.32 1.29 0.51
Equity Share Capital 5.62 5.62 5.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.56 2.29 0.91
Diluted EPS -0.56 2.29 0.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.56 2.29 0.91
Diluted EPS -0.56 2.29 0.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 11:55 am
