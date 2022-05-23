 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ester Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 388.12 crore, up 30.66% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ester Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 388.12 crore in March 2022 up 30.66% from Rs. 297.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.93 crore in March 2022 up 1.63% from Rs. 32.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.26 crore in March 2022 up 10.8% from Rs. 58.90 crore in March 2021.

Ester Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.95 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.88 in March 2021.

Ester Ind shares closed at 144.45 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.05% returns over the last 6 months and 1.19% over the last 12 months.

Ester Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 388.12 365.61 297.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 388.12 365.61 297.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 250.83 250.75 177.28
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.51 -20.19 -12.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.96 17.14 23.81
Depreciation 9.97 9.94 8.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 55.67 56.99 50.69
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.20 50.97 48.57
Other Income 2.09 1.66 1.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 55.29 52.63 50.16
Interest 8.52 6.08 5.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 46.78 46.55 44.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 46.78 46.55 44.45
Tax 13.85 12.03 12.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 32.93 34.52 32.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 32.93 34.52 32.40
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 32.93 34.52 32.40
Equity Share Capital 41.70 41.70 41.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.95 4.14 3.88
Diluted EPS 3.95 4.14 3.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.95 4.14 3.88
Diluted EPS 3.95 4.14 3.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Ester Ind #Ester Industries #packaging #Results
first published: May 23, 2022 10:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.