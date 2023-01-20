 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Eris Life Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 332.01 crore, up 8.99% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 01:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eris Lifesciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 332.01 crore in December 2022 up 8.99% from Rs. 304.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 99.38 crore in December 2022 down 4.49% from Rs. 104.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.87 crore in December 2022 up 0.97% from Rs. 128.62 crore in December 2021.

Eris Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.31 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.66 in December 2021.

Eris Life shares closed at 644.10 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.07% returns over the last 6 months and -13.98% over the last 12 months.

Eris Lifesciences
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 326.76 349.98 300.22
Other Operating Income 5.25 5.39 4.42
Total Income From Operations 332.01 355.37 304.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 25.55 32.91 33.21
Purchase of Traded Goods 20.58 39.84 17.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.93 -2.37 1.78
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 61.75 69.18 55.23
Depreciation 16.50 15.90 13.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 85.81 74.76 74.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 109.89 125.14 109.25
Other Income 3.48 6.15 5.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 113.37 131.30 115.08
Interest 3.14 7.49 0.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 110.23 123.81 114.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 110.23 123.81 114.32
Tax 10.85 8.61 10.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 99.38 115.20 104.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 99.38 115.20 104.06
Equity Share Capital 13.60 13.60 13.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.31 8.47 7.66
Diluted EPS 7.31 8.46 7.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.31 8.47 7.66
Diluted EPS 7.31 8.46 7.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Eris Life #Eris Lifesciences #Pharmaceuticals &amp; Drugs #Results
first published: Jan 20, 2023 01:00 pm