Eris Life Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 423.26 crore, up 27.43% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:44 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eris Lifesciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 423.26 crore in December 2022 up 27.43% from Rs. 332.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.86 crore in December 2022 up 1.09% from Rs. 100.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.44 crore in December 2022 up 9.88% from Rs. 126.90 crore in December 2021.

Eris Life EPS has increased to Rs. 7.49 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.41 in December 2021.

Eris Life shares closed at 644.10 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.07% returns over the last 6 months and -13.98% over the last 12 months.

Eris Lifesciences
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 417.84 455.33 328.07
Other Operating Income 5.42 5.18 4.08
Total Income From Operations 423.26 460.51 332.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 33.34 41.72 33.21
Purchase of Traded Goods 45.24 64.31 29.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.21 -0.31 -0.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 87.00 95.17 61.59
Depreciation 29.90 28.62 16.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 110.27 108.17 87.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 107.30 122.83 104.84
Other Income 2.24 5.17 5.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 109.54 128.00 110.02
Interest 3.00 7.07 1.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 106.54 120.93 108.98
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 106.54 120.93 108.98
Tax 6.31 1.56 8.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 100.23 119.38 100.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 100.23 119.38 100.77
Minority Interest 1.63 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 101.86 119.38 100.77
Equity Share Capital 13.60 13.60 13.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.49 8.84 7.41
Diluted EPS 7.49 8.84 7.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.49 8.84 7.41
Diluted EPS 7.49 8.84 7.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

