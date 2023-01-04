 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Equitas SFB has all things in place for a performance-based rerating

Aparna Iyer
Jan 04, 2023 / 12:19 PM IST

With the air clear on leadership and reverse merger issues, the bank is now all set for a rerating. Its share price has already risen 57% in the last six months. The bank is now gearing up for a faster loan growth.

Shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd have returned a stellar 57 percent in the past six months, outperforming the small-cap space and most of its peers in the market.

The BSE Small Cap index gained 16 percent during this period and the broader index, the Nifty50, rose 14 percent.

The rise in Equitas share price comes even as the bank went through a leadership flux that eventually ended on a positive note when managing director PN Vasudevan decided to continue at the helm, seven months after announcing he is stepping down.

Reverse merger with parent

Investors also had to digest the implications of the impending reverse merger of the bank with its parent Equitas Holdings Ltd during this period.

The bank announced the reverse merger with the parent with a revised share swap ratio of 100:231 in March 2022.