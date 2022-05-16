 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Emmbi Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.73 crore, up 17.39% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 11:02 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Emmbi Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 127.73 crore in March 2022 up 17.39% from Rs. 108.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.59 crore in March 2022 up 49.93% from Rs. 3.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.83 crore in March 2022 up 45.46% from Rs. 8.82 crore in March 2021.

Emmbi Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.60 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.73 in March 2021.

Emmbi Ind shares closed at 86.40 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.99% returns over the last 6 months and -9.00% over the last 12 months.

Emmbi Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 127.73 128.17 108.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 127.73 128.17 108.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 65.94 67.90 65.42
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.51 -0.60 -4.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.43 5.16 4.81
Depreciation 2.27 2.22 1.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 43.05 43.03 34.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.54 10.45 6.85
Other Income 0.02 0.04 0.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.56 10.49 6.96
Interest 3.89 3.73 2.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.67 6.77 4.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.67 6.77 4.04
Tax 2.08 1.71 0.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.59 5.06 3.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.59 5.06 3.06
Equity Share Capital 17.69 17.69 17.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.60 2.86 1.73
Diluted EPS 2.60 2.86 1.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.60 2.86 1.73
Diluted EPS 2.60 2.86 1.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 10:55 pm
