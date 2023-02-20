Emmbi Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 90.07 crore, down 29.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.07 crore in December 2022 down 29.72% from Rs. 128.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2022 down 79.19% from Rs. 5.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.06 crore in December 2022 down 36.59% from Rs. 12.71 crore in December 2021.