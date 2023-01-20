Emerald Leasing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore, up 152.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore in December 2022 up 152.21% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2022 up 140.83% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2022 up 147.14% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2021.

Emerald Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2021.

Emerald Leasing shares closed at 33.50 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 106.79% returns over the last 6 months and 34.54% over the last 12 months.