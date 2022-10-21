 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Embassy Office Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 888.91 crore, up 20.91% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Embassy Office Parks REIT are:

Net Sales at Rs 888.91 crore in September 2022 up 20.91% from Rs. 735.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 128.47 crore in September 2022 down 34.48% from Rs. 196.08 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 683.77 crore in September 2022 up 12.97% from Rs. 605.26 crore in September 2021.

Embassy Office EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.36 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.07 in September 2021.

Embassy Office shares closed at 343.64 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.70% returns over the last 6 months and -1.25% over the last 12 months.

Embassy Office Parks REIT
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 888.91 855.14 735.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 888.91 855.14 735.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 8.24 10.12 2.08
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.32 11.24 4.58
Depreciation 279.05 219.79 199.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 190.58 184.76 158.25
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 397.73 429.23 370.91
Other Income 6.99 5.35 34.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 404.72 434.58 405.88
Interest 245.99 231.20 220.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 158.73 203.38 185.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 158.73 203.38 185.04
Tax 43.64 44.14 10.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 115.09 159.24 174.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 115.09 159.24 174.94
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 13.38 19.60 21.14
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 128.47 178.84 196.08
Equity Share Capital 28,826.21 28,826.21 28,826.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.36 1.89 2.07
Diluted EPS 1.36 1.89 2.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.17 1.89 --
Diluted EPS 1.36 1.89 2.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Oct 21, 2022 09:44 am
