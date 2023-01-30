Elixir Cap Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 91.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Elixir Capital are:Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 91.76% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2022 down 4319.26% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2022 down 762.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.
|Elixir Cap shares closed at 50.20 on January 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.68% returns over the last 6 months and 7.38% over the last 12 months.
|Elixir Capital
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.08
|7.80
|1.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.08
|7.80
|1.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.82
|1.00
|0.36
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.08
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.49
|0.53
|0.56
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.31
|6.20
|-0.01
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.05
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.14
|6.25
|0.07
|Interest
|0.33
|0.28
|0.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.47
|5.97
|-0.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.47
|5.97
|-0.35
|Tax
|-0.05
|0.36
|-0.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.43
|5.61
|0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.43
|5.61
|0.01
|Minority Interest
|0.40
|--
|0.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.03
|5.61
|0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|5.80
|5.80
|5.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.77
|28.98
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-1.77
|28.98
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.77
|28.98
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-1.77
|28.98
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited