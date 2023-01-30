Elixir Cap Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 91.76% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.08 7.80 1.00 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.08 7.80 1.00 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.82 1.00 0.36 Depreciation 0.08 0.08 0.09 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.49 0.53 0.56 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.31 6.20 -0.01 Other Income 0.17 0.05 0.08 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.14 6.25 0.07 Interest 0.33 0.28 0.41 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.47 5.97 -0.35 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -1.47 5.97 -0.35 Tax -0.05 0.36 -0.36 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.43 5.61 0.01 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.43 5.61 0.01 Minority Interest 0.40 -- 0.01 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.03 5.61 0.02 Equity Share Capital 5.80 5.80 5.80 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.77 28.98 0.04 Diluted EPS -1.77 28.98 0.04 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.77 28.98 0.04 Diluted EPS -1.77 28.98 0.04 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited