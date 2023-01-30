 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elixir Cap Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 91.76% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 11:23 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Elixir Capital are:Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 91.76% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2022 down 4319.26% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2022 down 762.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021. Elixir Cap shares closed at 50.20 on January 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.68% returns over the last 6 months and 7.38% over the last 12 months.
Elixir Capital
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.087.801.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.087.801.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.821.000.36
Depreciation0.080.080.09
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.490.530.56
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.316.20-0.01
Other Income0.170.050.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.146.250.07
Interest0.330.280.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.475.97-0.35
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1.475.97-0.35
Tax-0.050.36-0.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.435.610.01
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.435.610.01
Minority Interest0.40--0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.035.610.02
Equity Share Capital5.805.805.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.7728.980.04
Diluted EPS-1.7728.980.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.7728.980.04
Diluted EPS-1.7728.980.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

