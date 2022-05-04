Elecon Eng Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 245.81 crore, down 10.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 245.81 crore in March 2022 down 10.11% from Rs. 273.47 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.52 crore in March 2022 up 49.45% from Rs. 22.43 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.71 crore in March 2022 down 10.74% from Rs. 60.17 crore in March 2021.

Elecon Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 2.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.00 in March 2021.

Elecon Eng shares closed at 186.05 on May 02, 2022 (BSE)