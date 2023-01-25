 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Elecon Eng Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 304.22 crore, up 64.63% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elecon Engineering Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 304.22 crore in December 2022 up 64.63% from Rs. 184.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.21 crore in December 2022 up 205.74% from Rs. 15.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.11 crore in December 2022 up 113.56% from Rs. 35.17 crore in December 2021.

Elecon Engineering Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 304.22 305.05 184.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 304.22 305.05 184.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 133.62 150.07 105.09
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.49 -10.81 -20.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.69 21.26 13.28
Depreciation 9.76 9.62 9.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 73.15 69.35 53.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.51 65.56 24.12
Other Income 3.85 1.68 1.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.35 67.24 25.66
Interest 1.93 2.05 4.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 63.42 65.19 21.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 63.42 65.19 21.32
Tax 15.22 17.57 5.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 48.21 47.61 15.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 48.21 47.61 15.77
Equity Share Capital 22.44 22.44 22.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.30 4.24 1.41
Diluted EPS 4.30 4.24 1.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.30 4.24 1.41
Diluted EPS 4.30 4.24 1.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited