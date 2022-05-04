 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elecon Eng Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 329.74 crore, down 5.82% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 01:27 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Elecon Engineering Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 329.74 crore in March 2022 down 5.82% from Rs. 350.13 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.30 crore in March 2022 up 46.42% from Rs. 31.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.41 crore in March 2022 down 2.79% from Rs. 74.49 crore in March 2021.

Elecon Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 4.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.82 in March 2021.

Elecon Eng shares closed at 186.05 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.97% returns over the last 6 months and 92.10% over the last 12 months.

Elecon Engineering Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 329.74 270.87 350.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 329.74 270.87 350.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 161.38 146.40 146.38
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.94 -21.04 19.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 34.48 30.43 34.83
Depreciation 11.92 12.05 12.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 66.26 62.74 76.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.63 40.29 60.55
Other Income 3.86 1.32 0.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.49 41.61 61.53
Interest 7.32 4.83 14.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 53.17 36.78 47.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 53.17 36.78 47.09
Tax 7.49 5.56 15.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 45.68 31.22 31.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 45.68 31.22 31.58
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.63 0.32 0.04
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 46.30 31.54 31.63
Equity Share Capital 22.44 22.44 22.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.13 2.81 2.82
Diluted EPS 4.13 2.81 2.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.13 2.81 2.82
Diluted EPS 4.13 2.81 2.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 4, 2022 01:19 pm
