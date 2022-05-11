Elantas Beck Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 156.27 crore, up 21.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 156.27 crore in March 2022 up 21.06% from Rs. 129.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.71 crore in March 2022 up 30.84% from Rs. 18.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.62 crore in March 2022 up 24.53% from Rs. 27.80 crore in March 2021.

Elantas Beck EPS has increased to Rs. 29.91 in March 2022 from Rs. 22.86 in March 2021.

Elantas Beck shares closed at 3,707.20 on May 10, 2022 (BSE)