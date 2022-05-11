 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elantas Beck Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 156.27 crore, up 21.06% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elantas Beck India are:

Net Sales at Rs 156.27 crore in March 2022 up 21.06% from Rs. 129.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.71 crore in March 2022 up 30.84% from Rs. 18.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.62 crore in March 2022 up 24.53% from Rs. 27.80 crore in March 2021.

Elantas Beck EPS has increased to Rs. 29.91 in March 2022 from Rs. 22.86 in March 2021.

Elantas Beck shares closed at 3,707.20 on May 10, 2022 (BSE)

Elantas Beck India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 156.27 145.51 129.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 156.27 145.51 129.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 110.04 100.29 80.72
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.25 0.49 0.25
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.33 -1.82 0.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.17 7.78 7.61
Depreciation 3.04 3.14 2.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.92 17.03 15.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.17 18.60 22.54
Other Income 4.41 4.09 2.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.58 22.70 24.93
Interest 0.33 -- 0.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 31.25 22.70 24.68
Exceptional Items -- -0.37 --
P/L Before Tax 31.25 22.33 24.68
Tax 7.54 5.73 6.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.71 16.60 18.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.71 16.60 18.12
Equity Share Capital 7.93 7.93 7.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 29.91 20.93 22.86
Diluted EPS 29.91 20.93 22.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 29.91 20.93 22.86
Diluted EPS 29.91 20.93 22.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 11, 2022 11:44 am
