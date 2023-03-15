 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EIH Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 512.23 crore, up 62.95% Y-o-Y

Mar 15, 2023 / 08:51 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EIH are:

Net Sales at Rs 512.23 crore in December 2022 up 62.95% from Rs. 314.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.94 crore in December 2022 up 219.13% from Rs. 32.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.72 crore in December 2022 up 146.1% from Rs. 78.31 crore in December 2021.

EIH
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 512.23 355.69 314.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 512.23 355.69 314.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 99.77 92.24 85.86
Depreciation 28.75 28.68 28.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 232.00 185.60 160.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 151.71 49.17 39.87
Other Income 12.26 11.81 9.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 163.97 60.98 49.84
Interest 6.79 7.61 8.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 157.18 53.37 41.37
Exceptional Items -21.04 -13.02 --
P/L Before Tax 136.14 40.35 41.37
Tax 32.20 13.15 8.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 103.94 27.20 32.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 103.94 27.20 32.57
Equity Share Capital 125.07 125.07 125.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.66 0.43 0.52
Diluted EPS 1.66 0.43 0.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.66 0.43 0.52
Diluted EPS 1.66 0.43 0.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited