EIH Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 512.23 crore, up 62.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 512.23 crore in December 2022 up 62.95% from Rs. 314.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.94 crore in December 2022 up 219.13% from Rs. 32.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.72 crore in December 2022 up 146.1% from Rs. 78.31 crore in December 2021.