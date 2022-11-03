 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
E2E Networks Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.52 crore, up 30.74% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 03:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for E2E Networks are:Net Sales at Rs 16.52 crore in September 2022 up 30.74% from Rs. 12.63 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.63 crore in September 2022 up 111.07% from Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.39 crore in September 2022 up 55.08% from Rs. 5.41 crore in September 2021.
E2E Networks EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.83 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.91 in September 2021. E2E Networks shares closed at 176.50 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.58% returns over the last 6 months and 267.71% over the last 12 months.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations16.5215.1912.63
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations16.5215.1912.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods3.914.043.65
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.062.772.36
Depreciation4.723.844.15
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.261.061.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.573.471.13
Other Income0.110.090.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.673.561.26
Interest0.110.070.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.563.491.25
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.563.491.25
Tax0.930.93--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.632.551.25
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.632.551.25
Equity Share Capital14.4814.4814.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.831.761.91
Diluted EPS1.811.741.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.831.761.91
Diluted EPS1.811.741.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Nov 3, 2022
