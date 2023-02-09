E2E Networks Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.91 crore, up 23.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for E2E Networks are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.91 crore in December 2022 up 23.56% from Rs. 13.68 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2022 up 33.61% from Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.62 crore in December 2022 up 27.51% from Rs. 6.76 crore in December 2021.
E2E Networks EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.13 in December 2021.
|
|E2E Networks
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.91
|16.52
|13.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.91
|16.52
|13.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.85
|3.91
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.14
|3.06
|2.44
|Depreciation
|5.55
|4.72
|5.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.47
|1.26
|4.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.90
|3.57
|1.65
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.11
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.07
|3.67
|1.68
|Interest
|0.14
|0.11
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.93
|3.56
|1.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.93
|3.56
|1.64
|Tax
|0.74
|0.93
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.19
|2.63
|1.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.19
|2.63
|1.64
|Equity Share Capital
|14.48
|14.48
|14.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.52
|1.83
|1.13
|Diluted EPS
|1.50
|1.81
|1.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.52
|1.83
|1.13
|Diluted EPS
|1.50
|1.81
|1.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited