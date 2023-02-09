E2E Networks Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.91 crore, up 23.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.91 crore in December 2022 up 23.56% from Rs. 13.68 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2022 up 33.61% from Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.62 crore in December 2022 up 27.51% from Rs. 6.76 crore in December 2021.