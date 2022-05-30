 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dynemic Product Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.78 crore, up 24.53% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:34 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dynemic Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 71.78 crore in March 2022 up 24.53% from Rs. 57.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.72 crore in March 2022 down 181.53% from Rs. 5.79 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.41 crore in March 2022 down 5.62% from Rs. 9.97 crore in March 2021.

Dynemic Product shares closed at 478.40 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.75% returns over the last 6 months and -7.22% over the last 12 months.

Dynemic Products
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 71.78 63.45 57.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 71.78 63.45 57.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 32.55 38.25 33.28
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.38 1.27 3.52
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.58 -9.57 -5.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.60 3.71 4.13
Depreciation 3.98 3.67 0.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.61 17.92 11.96
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.24 8.19 9.01
Other Income 0.19 0.03 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.43 8.22 9.11
Interest 3.76 2.14 1.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.67 6.08 7.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.67 6.08 7.69
Tax 6.39 0.97 1.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.72 5.11 5.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.72 5.11 5.79
Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 -- 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -4.72 5.11 5.79
Equity Share Capital 11.33 11.33 11.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.32 4.51 5.02
Diluted EPS -4.32 4.51 5.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.32 4.51 5.02
Diluted EPS -4.32 4.51 5.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 30, 2022 07:30 pm
