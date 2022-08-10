 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Duroply Industr Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.22 crore, up 102.76% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Duroply Industries Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 71.22 crore in June 2022 up 102.76% from Rs. 35.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2022 up 146.66% from Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.10 crore in June 2022 up 845.45% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2021.

Duroply Industr EPS has increased to Rs. 1.64 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.52 in June 2021.

Duroply Industr shares closed at 164.10 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.64% returns over the last 6 months and 42.82% over the last 12 months.

Duroply Industries Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 71.22 54.63 35.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 71.22 54.63 35.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 28.58 24.19 16.50
Purchase of Traded Goods 22.85 7.06 3.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.89 4.19 -1.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.08 6.21 6.47
Depreciation 0.84 0.78 0.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.68 11.65 10.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.08 0.56 -1.53
Other Income 0.18 1.35 0.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.26 1.91 -1.23
Interest 1.71 1.84 1.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.56 0.08 -3.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.56 0.08 -3.14
Tax 0.49 3.67 -0.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.06 -3.59 -2.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.06 -3.59 -2.27
Equity Share Capital 6.46 6.46 6.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.64 -5.56 -3.52
Diluted EPS 1.64 -5.56 -3.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.64 -5.56 -3.52
Diluted EPS 1.64 -5.56 -3.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:55 am
