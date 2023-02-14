Duke Offshore Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore, up 271.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore in December 2022 up 271.47% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 100.99% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 up 137.93% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021.