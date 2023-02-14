 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Duke Offshore Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore, up 271.47% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Duke Offshore are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore in December 2022 up 271.47% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 100.99% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 up 137.93% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021.

Duke Offshore
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.82 0.75 0.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.82 0.75 0.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.32 0.33 0.21
Depreciation 0.20 0.22 0.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.29 0.24 0.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 -0.04 -1.21
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 -0.04 -1.20
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.01 -0.05 -1.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.01 -0.05 -1.21
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.01 -0.05 -1.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.01 -0.05 -1.21
Equity Share Capital 9.86 9.86 9.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.07 -0.05 -1.23
Diluted EPS 0.07 -0.05 -1.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.07 -0.05 -1.23
Diluted EPS 0.07 -0.05 -1.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited