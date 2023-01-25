 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dr Reddy’s reports 77% growth in Q3 consolidated profit

Suchitra Mandal
Jan 25, 2023 / 05:11 PM IST

Dr Reddy's Q3 result: The drugmaker reported a 27% YoY increase in consolidated revenues at Rs 6,770 crore for the reported quarter.

Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on January 25 reported a 77 percent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,247 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 as against Rs 707 crore a year ago. On a sequential basis it grew 12 percent.

The Hyderabad-based drugmaker also reported a 27 percent increase in consolidated revenue at Rs 6,770 crore as against Rs 5,320 crore in the year-ago period, while it was up 7 percent sequentially.

"Our strong financial performance was supported by growth in the US and the Russia markets. We continue to strengthen our development pipeline to reach more patients globally." The company’s Co-chairman & MD, G V Prasad commented on its performance.

EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 1,966 crore in December 2022 - up 55 percent - as against Rs 1,266 crore in the previous corresponding quarter. EBITDA margin expanded 520 bps Y-o-Y to 29.0%, while it contracted 160 basis points sequentially.