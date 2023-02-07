 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Donear Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 210.06 crore, up 15.71% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 10:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Donear Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 210.06 crore in December 2022 up 15.71% from Rs. 181.53 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.62 crore in December 2022 down 3.67% from Rs. 12.06 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.83 crore in December 2022 up 6.52% from Rs. 23.31 crore in December 2021.
Donear Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.23 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.32 in December 2021. Donear Ind shares closed at 95.85 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 86.48% returns over the last 6 months and 36.05% over the last 12 months.
Donear Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations210.06224.06181.53
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations210.06224.06181.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials69.2583.1464.57
Purchase of Traded Goods38.8772.9847.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.19-29.30-16.72
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost19.8818.9217.36
Depreciation2.362.302.43
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses59.4560.0347.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.0715.9919.01
Other Income2.403.051.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.4719.0420.88
Interest7.296.624.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.1812.4316.07
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax15.1812.4316.07
Tax3.562.904.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.629.5312.06
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.629.5312.06
Equity Share Capital10.4010.4010.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.231.832.32
Diluted EPS2.231.832.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.231.832.32
Diluted EPS2.231.832.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
