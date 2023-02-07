Donear Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 210.06 crore, up 15.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Donear Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 210.06 crore in December 2022 up 15.71% from Rs. 181.53 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.62 crore in December 2022 down 3.67% from Rs. 12.06 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.83 crore in December 2022 up 6.52% from Rs. 23.31 crore in December 2021.
Donear Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.23 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.32 in December 2021.
|Donear Ind shares closed at 95.85 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 86.48% returns over the last 6 months and 36.05% over the last 12 months.
|Donear Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|210.06
|224.06
|181.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|210.06
|224.06
|181.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|69.25
|83.14
|64.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|38.87
|72.98
|47.60
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.19
|-29.30
|-16.72
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.88
|18.92
|17.36
|Depreciation
|2.36
|2.30
|2.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|59.45
|60.03
|47.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|20.07
|15.99
|19.01
|Other Income
|2.40
|3.05
|1.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.47
|19.04
|20.88
|Interest
|7.29
|6.62
|4.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|15.18
|12.43
|16.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|15.18
|12.43
|16.07
|Tax
|3.56
|2.90
|4.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|11.62
|9.53
|12.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|11.62
|9.53
|12.06
|Equity Share Capital
|10.40
|10.40
|10.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.23
|1.83
|2.32
|Diluted EPS
|2.23
|1.83
|2.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.23
|1.83
|2.32
|Diluted EPS
|2.23
|1.83
|2.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited