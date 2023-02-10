 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DMCC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.91 crore, down 11.75% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DMCC Speciality Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 71.91 crore in December 2022 down 11.75% from Rs. 81.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2022 down 150.7% from Rs. 6.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2022 down 83.09% from Rs. 11.71 crore in December 2021.

DMCC Speciality Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 71.91 104.71 81.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 71.91 104.71 81.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 46.67 71.88 51.25
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.39 -0.04 -1.99
Power & Fuel 4.30 4.43 --
Employees Cost 5.85 5.99 4.98
Depreciation 4.80 4.92 1.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.40 18.86 15.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.73 -1.32 9.64
Other Income 0.91 0.40 0.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.82 -0.92 9.88
Interest 3.16 1.84 0.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.98 -2.77 9.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.98 -2.77 9.05
Tax -2.70 -- 2.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.28 -2.77 6.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.28 -2.77 6.46
Equity Share Capital 24.94 24.94 24.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.31 -1.11 2.59
Diluted EPS -1.31 -1.11 2.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.31 -1.11 2.59
Diluted EPS -1.31 -1.11 2.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited