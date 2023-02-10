DMCC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.91 crore, down 11.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DMCC Speciality Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 71.91 crore in December 2022 down 11.75% from Rs. 81.48 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2022 down 150.7% from Rs. 6.46 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2022 down 83.09% from Rs. 11.71 crore in December 2021.
DMCC shares closed at 272.65 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.35% returns over the last 6 months and -22.16% over the last 12 months.
|
|DMCC Speciality Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|71.91
|104.71
|81.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|71.91
|104.71
|81.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|46.67
|71.88
|51.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.39
|-0.04
|-1.99
|Power & Fuel
|4.30
|4.43
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.85
|5.99
|4.98
|Depreciation
|4.80
|4.92
|1.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.40
|18.86
|15.77
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.73
|-1.32
|9.64
|Other Income
|0.91
|0.40
|0.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.82
|-0.92
|9.88
|Interest
|3.16
|1.84
|0.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.98
|-2.77
|9.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.98
|-2.77
|9.05
|Tax
|-2.70
|--
|2.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.28
|-2.77
|6.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.28
|-2.77
|6.46
|Equity Share Capital
|24.94
|24.94
|24.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.31
|-1.11
|2.59
|Diluted EPS
|-1.31
|-1.11
|2.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.31
|-1.11
|2.59
|Diluted EPS
|-1.31
|-1.11
|2.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited