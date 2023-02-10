DMCC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.91 crore, down 11.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.91 crore in December 2022 down 11.75% from Rs. 81.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2022 down 150.7% from Rs. 6.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2022 down 83.09% from Rs. 11.71 crore in December 2021.