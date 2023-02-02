Divi’s Lab Q3FY23 preview: Consolidated net profit to likely drop 44% YoY

Divi's Laboratories Ltd is expected to report weak earnings for the quarter ended December 2022.

The company is likely to report a 44 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit, at Rs 505 crore, for Q3FY23, according to an average of estimates of brokerages polled by Moneycontrol.

Divi’s is expected to release its earnings report on February 3.

The company’s consolidated revenue will see a drop of 21 percent YoY, at Rs 1,980 crore. The YoY decline in sales is attributed to the slowing down of Molnupiravir sales as COVID cases fall.

According to Kotak Institutional Equities, "We build in an overall YoY sales decline of 22 percent for Divi's in Q3FY23. The primary reason for this decline is lower Molnupiravir sales. Compared to the ~$130 million sales in Q3FY22, we estimate just ~$10 mn Molnupiravir sales by Divi's in Q3FY23. On an ex-Molnupiravir basis, we build in overall sales growth of 23 percent YoY fall on a low base." They expect generic API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) and nutraceutical sales to grow 20 percent YoY and 15 percent YoY, respectively, in Q3FY23.

Pharma industry hails budget’s 'positive thrust on research, innovation' On a sequential basis, however, analysts at ICICI Securities expect revenue to grow at 10.4 percent, driven by fast-tracked projects while assuming EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) margin to improve due to better operating leverage. “After a weak margin performance in H1FY23, we factor in a sequential improvement of 300 bps in Divi's EBITDA margin to 36.5 percent in Q3FY23. This is despite the lower Molnupiravir contribution and will be driven by lower freight costs and our expectation of increased traction in the core business,” according to Kotak Institutional Equities. As per the poll, EBITDA is estimated at Rs 703 crore, declining by 36 percent YoY and up 13 percent QoQ while EBITDA margin is projected at 35.5 percent.

