Divi’s Lab Q3FY23 preview: Consolidated net profit to likely drop 44% YoY

Suchitra Mandal
Feb 02, 2023 / 01:01 PM IST

The company’s consolidated revenue will see a drop of 21% YoY, at Rs 1,980 crore. The YoY decline in sales is attributed to the slowing down of Molnupiravir sales as COVID cases fall.

Divi’s is expected to release its earnings report on February 3.

Divi's Laboratories Ltd is expected to report weak earnings for the quarter ended December 2022.

The company is likely to report a 44 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit, at Rs 505 crore, for Q3FY23, according to an average of estimates of brokerages polled by Moneycontrol.

