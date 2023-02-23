Dion Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.31 crore, up 1.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dion Global Solutions are:Net Sales at Rs 2.31 crore in December 2022 up 1.1% from Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2022 up 8032.44% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2022 up 1750% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.
Dion Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.55 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.
|Dion Global Solutions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.31
|2.51
|2.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.31
|2.51
|2.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.92
|1.77
|1.59
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.20
|0.94
|0.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.88
|-0.27
|-0.04
|Other Income
|2.67
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.78
|-0.25
|-0.02
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.78
|-0.25
|-0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.78
|-0.25
|-0.02
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.78
|-0.25
|-0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.78
|-0.25
|-0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|32.23
|32.23
|32.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.55
|-0.08
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|0.55
|-0.08
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.55
|-0.08
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|0.55
|-0.08
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
