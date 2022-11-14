Digispice Tech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.54 crore, down 53.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.54 crore in September 2022 down 53.63% from Rs. 29.21 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.97 crore in September 2022 down 384.56% from Rs. 1.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.23 crore in September 2022 down 164.4% from Rs. 1.91 crore in September 2021.

Digispice Tech shares closed at 26.30 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.00% returns over the last 6 months and -38.26% over the last 12 months.