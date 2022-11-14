 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Digispice Tech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.54 crore, down 53.63% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Digispice Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 13.54 crore in September 2022 down 53.63% from Rs. 29.21 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.97 crore in September 2022 down 384.56% from Rs. 1.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.23 crore in September 2022 down 164.4% from Rs. 1.91 crore in September 2021.

Digispice Tech shares closed at 26.30 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.00% returns over the last 6 months and -38.26% over the last 12 months.

Digispice Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 13.54 8.09 29.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 13.54 8.09 29.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.19 0.18 0.31
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.59 5.25 4.35
Depreciation 0.64 2.11 0.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.01 7.99 24.51
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.88 -7.44 -0.58
Other Income 4.02 0.80 1.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.87 -6.63 1.29
Interest 0.11 0.04 0.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.97 -6.67 1.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.97 -6.67 1.04
Tax 1.00 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.97 -6.67 1.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.97 -6.67 1.04
Equity Share Capital 61.64 61.50 60.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.13 -0.29 0.05
Diluted EPS -0.13 -0.29 0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.13 -0.29 0.05
Diluted EPS -0.13 -0.29 0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Digispice Tech #Digispice Technologies #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment
first published: Nov 14, 2022 09:33 am