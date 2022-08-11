 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Digispice Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.09 crore, down 62.16% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Digispice Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.09 crore in June 2022 down 62.16% from Rs. 21.38 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.67 crore in June 2022 down 181.66% from Rs. 2.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.52 crore in June 2022 down 220.57% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2021.

Digispice Tech shares closed at 31.75 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.12% returns over the last 6 months and -57.18% over the last 12 months.

Digispice Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8.09 34.10 21.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8.09 34.10 21.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.18 0.32 0.29
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.25 5.36 4.87
Depreciation 2.11 0.70 0.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.99 31.19 19.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.44 -3.47 -3.42
Other Income 0.80 4.30 1.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.63 0.84 -2.05
Interest 0.04 0.19 0.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.67 0.65 -2.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -6.67 0.65 -2.29
Tax -- 0.57 0.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.67 0.08 -2.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.67 0.08 -2.37
Equity Share Capital 61.50 61.46 60.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.29 0.00 -0.10
Diluted EPS -0.29 -- -0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.29 0.00 -0.10
Diluted EPS -0.29 -- -0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Digispice Tech #Digispice Technologies #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment
first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.