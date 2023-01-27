 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Digispice Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.03 crore, down 60.37% Y-o-Y

Jan 27, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Digispice Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.03 crore in December 2022 down 60.37% from Rs. 27.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.29 crore in December 2022 down 103.01% from Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.43 crore in December 2022 down 102.96% from Rs. 1.69 crore in December 2021.

Digispice Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.03 13.54 27.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.03 13.54 27.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.21 0.19 0.29
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.85 5.59 3.54
Depreciation 0.66 0.64 0.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.65 13.01 26.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.33 -5.88 -2.84
Other Income 3.24 4.02 0.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.09 -1.87 -2.31
Interest 0.19 0.11 0.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.29 -1.97 -2.57
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.29 -1.97 -2.57
Tax 1.00 1.00 0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.29 -2.97 -2.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.29 -2.97 -2.60
Equity Share Capital 61.64 61.64 61.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.23 -0.13 -0.11
Diluted EPS -0.23 -0.13 -0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.23 -0.13 -0.11
Diluted EPS -0.23 -0.13 -0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited