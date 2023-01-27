Digispice Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.03 crore, down 60.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.03 crore in December 2022 down 60.37% from Rs. 27.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.29 crore in December 2022 down 103.01% from Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.43 crore in December 2022 down 102.96% from Rs. 1.69 crore in December 2021.