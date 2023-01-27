Digispice Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.03 crore, down 60.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Digispice Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.03 crore in December 2022 down 60.37% from Rs. 27.84 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.29 crore in December 2022 down 103.01% from Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.43 crore in December 2022 down 102.96% from Rs. 1.69 crore in December 2021.
Digispice Tech shares closed at 25.35 on January 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.46% returns over the last 6 months and -40.56% over the last 12 months.
|
|Digispice Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.03
|13.54
|27.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.03
|13.54
|27.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.21
|0.19
|0.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.85
|5.59
|3.54
|Depreciation
|0.66
|0.64
|0.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.65
|13.01
|26.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.33
|-5.88
|-2.84
|Other Income
|3.24
|4.02
|0.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.09
|-1.87
|-2.31
|Interest
|0.19
|0.11
|0.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.29
|-1.97
|-2.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.29
|-1.97
|-2.57
|Tax
|1.00
|1.00
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.29
|-2.97
|-2.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.29
|-2.97
|-2.60
|Equity Share Capital
|61.64
|61.64
|61.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|-0.13
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|-0.13
|-0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|-0.13
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|-0.13
|-0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited