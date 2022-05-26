 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Digispice Tech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 277.54 crore, up 49.32% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 01:04 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Digispice Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 277.54 crore in March 2022 up 49.32% from Rs. 185.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.97 crore in March 2022 up 157.95% from Rs. 5.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.52 crore in March 2022 up 202.36% from Rs. 3.81 crore in March 2021.

Digispice Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in March 2021.

Digispice Tech shares closed at 30.45 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.35% returns over the last 6 months and -23.20% over the last 12 months.

Digispice Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 277.54 247.72 185.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 277.54 247.72 185.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 133.94 116.40 100.39
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.70 2.02 0.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.18 86.06 14.24
Depreciation 6.11 5.15 8.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 113.65 38.53 74.13
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.65 -0.44 -11.69
Other Income 10.06 3.77 7.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.41 3.33 -4.59
Interest 0.27 0.33 0.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.14 3.01 -5.11
Exceptional Items -- -1.00 1.50
P/L Before Tax 5.14 2.01 -3.60
Tax 1.71 1.05 0.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.43 0.95 -4.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 0.07 0.35 -0.21
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.50 1.30 -4.58
Minority Interest -0.48 -0.36 -0.56
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.05 -0.05 0.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.97 0.89 -5.13
Equity Share Capital 61.46 61.15 60.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.13 0.04 -0.23
Diluted EPS 0.13 0.04 -0.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.13 0.04 -0.23
Diluted EPS 0.13 0.04 -0.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 26, 2022
