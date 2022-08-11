Digispice Tech Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 263.30 crore, up 15.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 263.30 crore in June 2022 up 15.15% from Rs. 228.66 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.34 crore in June 2022 down 79.33% from Rs. 2.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.66 crore in June 2022 up 28.37% from Rs. 3.63 crore in June 2021.

Digispice Tech shares closed at 31.75 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.12% returns over the last 6 months and -57.18% over the last 12 months.