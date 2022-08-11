 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Digispice Tech Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 263.30 crore, up 15.15% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Digispice Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 263.30 crore in June 2022 up 15.15% from Rs. 228.66 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.34 crore in June 2022 down 79.33% from Rs. 2.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.66 crore in June 2022 up 28.37% from Rs. 3.63 crore in June 2021.

Digispice Tech shares closed at 31.75 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.12% returns over the last 6 months and -57.18% over the last 12 months.

Digispice Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 263.30 277.54 228.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 263.30 277.54 228.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 143.19 133.94 129.49
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.63 -0.70 0.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.78 29.18 16.63
Depreciation 7.09 6.11 4.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 93.47 113.65 80.97
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.60 -4.65 -3.29
Other Income 4.17 10.06 2.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.43 5.41 -0.57
Interest 0.13 0.27 0.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.56 5.14 -0.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.56 5.14 -0.85
Tax 1.44 1.71 1.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.00 3.43 -2.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.02 0.07 -0.12
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.02 3.50 -2.24
Minority Interest -0.25 -0.48 -0.25
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.07 -0.05 0.07
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -4.34 2.97 -2.42
Equity Share Capital 61.50 61.46 60.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.19 0.13 -0.11
Diluted EPS -0.19 0.13 -0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.19 0.13 -0.11
Diluted EPS -0.19 0.13 -0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Digispice Tech #Digispice Technologies #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment
first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:11 am
