 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Digispice Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 242.93 crore, down 1.93% Y-o-Y

Jan 27, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Digispice Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 242.93 crore in December 2022 down 1.93% from Rs. 247.72 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.68 crore in December 2022 down 849.66% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 down 106.96% from Rs. 8.48 crore in December 2021.

Digispice Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 242.93 256.70 247.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 242.93 256.70 247.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 125.77 135.00 116.40
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.75 -0.78 2.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.27 29.40 86.06
Depreciation 6.40 6.00 5.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 96.51 98.97 38.53
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -14.26 -11.89 -0.44
Other Income 7.27 4.45 3.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.99 -7.43 3.33
Interest 0.43 0.15 0.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7.42 -7.59 3.01
Exceptional Items -- -- -1.00
P/L Before Tax -7.42 -7.59 2.01
Tax -0.67 1.27 1.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.75 -8.86 0.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.02 -0.03 0.35
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.77 -8.88 1.30
Minority Interest 0.19 0.67 -0.36
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.10 0.02 -0.05
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -6.68 -8.19 0.89
Equity Share Capital 61.64 61.64 61.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.29 -0.35 0.04
Diluted EPS -0.29 -0.35 0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.29 -0.35 0.04
Diluted EPS -0.29 -0.35 0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited