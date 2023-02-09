DIC India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 231.64 crore, up 5.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 231.64 crore in December 2022 up 5.49% from Rs. 219.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2022 up 0.61% from Rs. 3.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.81 crore in December 2022 down 3.29% from Rs. 9.11 crore in December 2021.