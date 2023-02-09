 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DIC India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 231.64 crore, up 5.49% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 05:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DIC India are:

Net Sales at Rs 231.64 crore in December 2022 up 5.49% from Rs. 219.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2022 up 0.61% from Rs. 3.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.81 crore in December 2022 down 3.29% from Rs. 9.11 crore in December 2021.

DIC India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 231.64 223.26 219.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 231.64 223.26 219.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 146.45 157.91 145.07
Purchase of Traded Goods 19.70 15.03 15.93
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 16.72 2.32 4.71
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.32 20.06 20.04
Depreciation 3.29 3.79 4.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.75 22.68 26.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.41 1.48 3.09
Other Income 2.10 2.78 1.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.52 4.25 4.51
Interest 0.83 2.06 0.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.69 2.19 4.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.69 2.19 4.16
Tax 1.62 0.56 1.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.07 1.63 3.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.07 1.63 3.05
Equity Share Capital 9.18 9.18 9.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.35 1.77 3.33
Diluted EPS 3.35 1.77 3.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.35 1.77 3.33
Diluted EPS 3.35 1.77 3.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
