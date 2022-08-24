 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dharani Finance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 81.99% Y-o-Y

Aug 24, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dharani Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in June 2022 down 81.99% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022 down 120.09% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 112.12% from Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2021.

Dharani Finance shares closed at 6.64 on August 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.79% returns over the last 6 months and 29.43% over the last 12 months.

Dharani Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.13 0.12 0.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.13 0.12 0.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.01 0.02 0.01
Depreciation 0.03 0.04 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.19 0.09 0.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.11 -0.03 0.62
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.11 -0.03 0.62
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.11 -0.03 0.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.11 -0.03 0.62
Tax -- -- 0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.11 -0.03 0.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.11 -0.03 0.54
Equity Share Capital 5.00 5.00 5.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.22 -0.06 1.09
Diluted EPS -0.22 -0.06 1.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.22 -0.06 1.09
Diluted EPS -0.22 -0.06 1.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Dharani Finance #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results
first published: Aug 24, 2022 10:44 am
