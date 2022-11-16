 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dhanada Corp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore, up 87.55% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 01:57 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhanada Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore in September 2022 up 87.55% from Rs. 1.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.22 crore in September 2022 up 30.91% from Rs. 1.76 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2022 up 178.05% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2021.

Dhanada Corp shares closed at 3.21 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -22.84% returns over the last 6 months and -43.19% over the last 12 months.

Dhanada Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.01 2.29 1.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.01 2.29 1.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.32 0.29 0.14
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.57 0.52 0.42
Depreciation 0.17 0.16 0.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.83 1.33 0.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.14 0.00 -0.60
Other Income 0.02 0.01 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.15 0.01 -0.58
Interest 1.37 1.30 1.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.22 -1.29 -1.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.22 -1.29 -1.76
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.22 -1.29 -1.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.22 -1.29 -1.76
Equity Share Capital 5.59 5.59 5.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.22 -0.23 -0.32
Diluted EPS -0.22 -0.23 -0.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.22 -0.23 -0.32
Diluted EPS -0.22 -0.23 -0.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

