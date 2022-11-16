Dhanada Corp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore, up 87.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhanada Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore in September 2022 up 87.55% from Rs. 1.07 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.22 crore in September 2022 up 30.91% from Rs. 1.76 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2022 up 178.05% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2021.
Dhanada Corp shares closed at 3.21 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -22.84% returns over the last 6 months and -43.19% over the last 12 months.
|
|Dhanada Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.01
|2.29
|1.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.01
|2.29
|1.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.32
|0.29
|0.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.57
|0.52
|0.42
|Depreciation
|0.17
|0.16
|0.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.83
|1.33
|0.94
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.14
|0.00
|-0.60
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.15
|0.01
|-0.58
|Interest
|1.37
|1.30
|1.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.22
|-1.29
|-1.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.22
|-1.29
|-1.76
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.22
|-1.29
|-1.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.22
|-1.29
|-1.76
|Equity Share Capital
|5.59
|5.59
|5.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|-0.23
|-0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|-0.23
|-0.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|-0.23
|-0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|-0.23
|-0.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited