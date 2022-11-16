Dhanada Corp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore, up 87.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore in September 2022 up 87.55% from Rs. 1.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.22 crore in September 2022 up 30.91% from Rs. 1.76 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2022 up 178.05% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2021.

Dhanada Corp shares closed at 3.21 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -22.84% returns over the last 6 months and -43.19% over the last 12 months.