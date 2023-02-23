Devine Impex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, up 330.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in December 2022 up 330.99% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 74.8% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.