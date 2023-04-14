 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Den Network Q4 net profit rises two-fold to Rs 126.20 crore

PTI
Apr 14, 2023 / 06:53 PM IST

Den Networks Ltd on Friday reported an over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 126.20 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 48.61 crore during the January-March quarter of FY22, Den Networks said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations fell 6.77 per cent to Rs 282.90 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 303.46 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The company’s revenue from the Cable distribution network business was Rs 273.62 crore and Rs 9.28 crore from the Broadband business during Q4 FY23.