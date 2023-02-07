Deepak Nitrite Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,991.06 crore, up 15.61% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,991.06 1,961.65 1,722.27 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,991.06 1,961.65 1,722.27 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,268.08 1,448.26 1,062.38 Purchase of Traded Goods 15.91 -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 54.59 -78.28 22.72 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 81.06 78.52 65.47 Depreciation 41.10 42.40 45.47 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 256.83 242.30 219.85 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 273.49 228.45 306.38 Other Income 13.36 12.04 25.75 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 286.85 240.49 332.13 Interest 5.83 5.90 6.80 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 281.02 234.59 325.33 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 281.02 234.59 325.33 Tax 71.97 60.12 82.87 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 209.05 174.47 242.46 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 209.05 174.47 242.46 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 209.05 174.47 242.46 Equity Share Capital 27.28 27.28 27.28 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 15.33 12.79 17.78 Diluted EPS 15.33 12.79 17.78 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 15.33 12.79 17.78 Diluted EPS 15.33 12.79 17.78 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited