DCX Systems Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 355.95 crore, down 14.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 355.95 crore in December 2022 down 14.68% from Rs. 417.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.29 crore in December 2022 down 5.07% from Rs. 18.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.47 crore in December 2022 down 0.41% from Rs. 29.59 crore in December 2021.