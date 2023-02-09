 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DCM Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.79 crore, down 3.67% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:01 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DCM are:

Net Sales at Rs 16.79 crore in December 2022 down 3.67% from Rs. 17.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2022 down 273.49% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2022 down 67.35% from Rs. 3.43 crore in December 2021.

DCM
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 16.79 17.71 17.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 16.79 17.71 17.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.00 10.17 9.80
Depreciation 1.67 1.75 1.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.43 7.06 6.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.31 -1.27 -0.56
Other Income 0.76 7.95 2.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.55 6.68 1.44
Interest 0.44 -0.40 1.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.99 7.08 -0.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.99 7.08 -0.52
Tax 0.70 0.66 0.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.69 6.42 -1.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.69 6.42 -1.09
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.25 0.29 1.92
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.44 6.71 0.83
Equity Share Capital 18.68 18.68 18.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.77 3.59 0.44
Diluted EPS -0.77 3.59 0.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.77 3.59 0.44
Diluted EPS -0.77 3.59 0.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited