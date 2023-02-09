DCM Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.79 crore, down 3.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.79 crore in December 2022 down 3.67% from Rs. 17.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2022 down 273.49% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2022 down 67.35% from Rs. 3.43 crore in December 2021.