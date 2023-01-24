 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DBOL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 591.23 crore, up 64.12% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhampur Bio Organics are:

Net Sales at Rs 591.23 crore in December 2022 up 64.12% from Rs. 360.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.74 crore in December 2022 down 38.73% from Rs. 22.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.01 crore in December 2022 down 7.13% from Rs. 36.62 crore in December 2021.

Dhampur Bio Organics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 591.23 541.63 346.19
Other Operating Income -- -- 14.04
Total Income From Operations 591.23 541.63 360.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 517.58 0.86 440.36
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.81 1.45 1.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -61.77 430.97 -206.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.29 27.03 19.58
Depreciation 10.21 8.73 8.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 75.76 57.97 68.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.35 14.62 28.04
Other Income 0.45 4.80 0.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.80 19.42 28.29
Interest 4.85 9.10 2.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.95 10.32 25.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.95 10.32 25.40
Tax 5.21 2.76 2.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.74 7.56 22.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.74 7.56 22.42
Equity Share Capital 66.39 66.39 66.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.07 1.14 3.38
Diluted EPS 2.07 1.14 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.07 1.14 3.38
Diluted EPS 2.07 1.14 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited