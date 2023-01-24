 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DBOL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 593.54 crore, up 64.77% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 05:54 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhampur Bio Organics are:Net Sales at Rs 593.54 crore in December 2022 up 64.77% from Rs. 360.23 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.96 crore in December 2022 down 25.38% from Rs. 20.05 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.26 crore in December 2022 down 1.65% from Rs. 35.85 crore in December 2021.
DBOL EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.02 in December 2021. DBOL shares closed at 183.90 on January 23, 2023 (BSE)
Dhampur Bio Organics
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations593.54541.63346.19
Other Operating Income----14.04
Total Income From Operations593.54541.63360.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials517.580.86440.36
Purchase of Traded Goods0.811.451.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-62.10430.97-206.01
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost25.8727.5120.27
Depreciation10.228.748.34
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses77.0858.4769.08
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.0713.6327.15
Other Income0.986.190.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.0419.8227.51
Interest4.879.122.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.1810.7024.61
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax20.1810.7024.61
Tax5.212.984.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.967.7220.05
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.967.7220.05
Minority Interest---0.38--
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.967.3420.05
Equity Share Capital66.3966.3966.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.251.163.02
Diluted EPS2.251.16--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.251.163.02
Diluted EPS2.251.16--
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #DBOL #Dhampur Bio Organics #Earnings First-Cut #Results #sugar
first published: Jan 24, 2023 05:44 pm