Datamatics Glob Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 212.82 crore, up 40.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 212.82 crore in March 2023 up 40.21% from Rs. 151.78 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.87 crore in March 2023 up 53.91% from Rs. 20.71 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.51 crore in March 2023 up 44.25% from Rs. 31.55 crore in March 2022.