Datamatics Glob Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 212.82 crore, up 40.21% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Datamatics Global Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 212.82 crore in March 2023 up 40.21% from Rs. 151.78 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.87 crore in March 2023 up 53.91% from Rs. 20.71 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.51 crore in March 2023 up 44.25% from Rs. 31.55 crore in March 2022.

Datamatics Global Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 212.82 189.31 151.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 212.82 189.31 151.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.35 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 117.05 114.37 96.46
Depreciation 3.07 3.03 3.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 53.29 44.15 29.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.06 27.76 22.51
Other Income 3.38 6.63 5.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.44 34.39 27.76
Interest 0.20 0.32 0.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 42.24 34.07 27.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 42.24 34.07 27.08
Tax 10.37 8.83 6.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.87 25.24 20.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.87 25.24 20.71
Equity Share Capital 29.48 29.48 29.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.41 4.28 3.51
Diluted EPS 5.41 4.28 3.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.41 4.28 3.51
Diluted EPS 5.41 4.28 3.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited