Data Patterns Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.81 crore, up 155.04% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Data Patterns (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 111.81 crore in December 2022 up 155.04% from Rs. 43.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.32 crore in December 2022 up 271.87% from Rs. 8.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.89 crore in December 2022 up 200.12% from Rs. 16.29 crore in December 2021.

Data Patterns (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 111.81 88.16 43.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 111.81 88.16 43.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 45.32 46.65 12.76
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.70 -15.68 -7.43
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.49 19.14 17.05
Depreciation 2.11 2.13 1.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.66 7.89 5.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.93 28.03 13.86
Other Income 1.85 1.85 0.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.78 29.88 14.56
Interest 2.14 1.22 2.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 44.64 28.66 11.91
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 44.64 28.66 11.91
Tax 11.32 7.61 2.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 33.32 21.05 8.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 33.32 21.05 8.96
Equity Share Capital 10.38 10.38 10.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.42 1.06 1.91
Diluted EPS 6.42 1.06 1.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.42 4.06 1.91
Diluted EPS 6.42 1.06 1.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited