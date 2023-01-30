Data Patterns Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.81 crore, up 155.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.81 crore in December 2022 up 155.04% from Rs. 43.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.32 crore in December 2022 up 271.87% from Rs. 8.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.89 crore in December 2022 up 200.12% from Rs. 16.29 crore in December 2021.