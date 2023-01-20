Cyient Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 605.30 crore, up 32.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 605.30 crore in December 2022 up 32.77% from Rs. 455.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.30 crore in December 2022 up 4.7% from Rs. 106.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 178.90 crore in December 2022 up 6.42% from Rs. 168.10 crore in December 2021.

Cyient EPS has increased to Rs. 10.17 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.74 in December 2021.

Cyient shares closed at 874.85 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.63% returns over the last 6 months and -11.27% over the last 12 months.