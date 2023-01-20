 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cyient Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 605.30 crore, up 32.77% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cyient are:

Net Sales at Rs 605.30 crore in December 2022 up 32.77% from Rs. 455.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.30 crore in December 2022 up 4.7% from Rs. 106.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 178.90 crore in December 2022 up 6.42% from Rs. 168.10 crore in December 2021.

Cyient EPS has increased to Rs. 10.17 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.74 in December 2021.

Cyient shares closed at 874.85 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.63% returns over the last 6 months and -11.27% over the last 12 months.

Cyient
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 605.30 516.60 455.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 605.30 516.60 455.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 311.90 302.20 223.60
Depreciation 27.10 29.60 24.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 136.00 132.00 88.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 130.30 52.80 119.70
Other Income 21.50 14.40 23.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 151.80 67.20 143.50
Interest 4.40 3.90 2.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 147.40 63.30 140.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 147.40 63.30 140.90
Tax 36.10 14.80 34.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 111.30 48.50 106.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 111.30 48.50 106.30
Equity Share Capital 55.20 55.20 55.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.17 4.44 9.74
Diluted EPS 10.11 4.41 9.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.17 4.39 9.74
Diluted EPS 10.11 4.41 9.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 20, 2023 12:33 pm