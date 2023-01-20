COSYN Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.29 crore, down 2.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.29 crore in December 2022 down 2.94% from Rs. 3.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 106.82% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 up 190.91% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

COSYN EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in December 2021.

COSYN shares closed at 22.75 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.33% returns over the last 6 months and -25.90% over the last 12 months.